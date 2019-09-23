Ctrip Com Int’l LTD Adr (CTRP) Stake Maintained by Oberweis Asset Management Inc; As Lhc Group (LHCG) Market Valuation Rose, Alliancebernstein LP Has Cut Its Position by $822,290

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 6,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The hedge fund held 637,199 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.20 million, down from 644,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $119.07. About 142,985 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – LHC Group: HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join Co. as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr (CTRP) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 3.01 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 14.74% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $34.35 million for 27.31 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold LHCG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 27.63 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc owns 14,721 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp Inc accumulated 7,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 4,505 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks reported 0.03% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Redwood Limited Liability has 140,217 shares. Macquarie Grp owns 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 2,800 shares. Moreover, Pier has 1.19% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Profund Advisors Limited Liability reported 2,662 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 68,400 are owned by Westwood Mgmt Il. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Llc, a South Dakota-based fund reported 1,907 shares. 4,220 are owned by Rafferty Asset Llc. Summit Creek Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 152,872 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 4,862 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.25% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 4,407 shares.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 136,636 shares to 876,724 shares, valued at $75.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 65,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.