Ctrip Com Int’l LTD Adr (CTRP) Holding Lifted by Oberweis Asset Management Inc; Carnival (CCL) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Has Boosted Position by $1.12 Million as Share Price Declined

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr (CTRP) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 3.74M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 5.01 million shares traded or 19.86% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Financial Bank Tru has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 150 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cwm has 2,152 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Ltd holds 0.03% or 71,158 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 77,219 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Lc has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 10,396 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has 4,372 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 619,009 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 7,538 shares. Counselors Incorporated holds 161,331 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Dean Investment Assocs Lc owns 27,911 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 58,016 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 203 shares or 0% of the stock.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,612 shares to 272,000 shares, valued at $19.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 8,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,084 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Princess Cruises Reveals Name of Sixth Royal-Class Ship and Announces Largest Inaugural Launch Ever – GuruFocus.com” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon, Chevron Shine as Oil Rally Rattles Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ctrip.com -2.5% as Hong Kong weighs on guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ctrip Group participates in ITB Berlin 2019 Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip: Approaching A Buy Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) by 6,850 shares to 38,360 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,800 shares, and cut its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST).