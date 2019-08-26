Ctrip.com International Ltd. (CTRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

This is a contrast between Ctrip.com International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) and Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Lodging and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ctrip.com International Ltd. 38 0.00 N/A 0.98 39.69 Marriott International Inc. 131 7.81 N/A 5.20 26.74

In table 1 we can see Ctrip.com International Ltd. and Marriott International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Marriott International Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ctrip.com International Ltd. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Ctrip.com International Ltd. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott International Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ctrip.com International Ltd. 0.00% 5.2% 2.5% Marriott International Inc. 0.00% 83.8% 7.8%

Risk and Volatility

Ctrip.com International Ltd. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.58. Marriott International Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Ctrip.com International Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Marriott International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Ctrip.com International Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marriott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ctrip.com International Ltd. and Marriott International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ctrip.com International Ltd. 0 3 8 2.73 Marriott International Inc. 0 6 2 2.25

Ctrip.com International Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 38.58% and an $44.54 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Marriott International Inc.’s consensus target price is $134.75, while its potential upside is 7.71%. The results provided earlier shows that Ctrip.com International Ltd. appears more favorable than Marriott International Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ctrip.com International Ltd. and Marriott International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 64.8% respectively. About 4% of Ctrip.com International Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Marriott International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ctrip.com International Ltd. -3.23% 0.83% -10.47% 20.2% -6.86% 44.05% Marriott International Inc. -0.52% -1.54% 0.14% 22.37% 10.44% 28.1%

For the past year Ctrip.com International Ltd. was more bullish than Marriott International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Marriott International Inc. beats Ctrip.com International Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services; and sells Property Management System, as well as provides related maintenance services. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations. The company operates its properties primarily under the brand names of Bulgari, The Ritz-Carlton and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W, EDITION, JW Marriott, The Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le MÃ©ridien, Renaissance Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels by MarriottSM, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Autograph Collection Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Courtyard, Four Points by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites, AC Hotels by Marriott, Aloft, Element, Moxy Hotels, and Protea Hotels by Marriott. As of February 15, 2017, it operated, franchised, and licensed approximately 6,000 properties in 122 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.