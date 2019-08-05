Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) Reaches $33.49 After 4.00% Down Move; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Sentiment Is 1.2

The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.10% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 3.58M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13FThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $18.52 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $32.15 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CTRP worth $740.76M less.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 104 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 87 cut down and sold their stock positions in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 55.70 million shares, up from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 66 Increased: 59 New Position: 45.

Among 10 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $48 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44.27’s average target is 32.19% above currents $33.49 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. Nomura maintained the shares of CTRP in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by CLSA. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Tuesday, March 5 to “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Monday, March 4. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $42 target.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.06 million for 44.07 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $18.52 billion. The firm operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It has a 47.17 P/E ratio. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.29 million for 18.39 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 7.39% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for 1.32 million shares. Beach Point Capital Management Lp owns 655,021 shares or 6.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodnow Investment Group Llc has 5.32% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Virginia-based Capital Management Corp Va has invested 4.71% in the stock. American Financial Group Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 913,049 shares.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.44 billion. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. It has a 15.12 P/E ratio. The firm broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations.

