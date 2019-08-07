Ctrip.com International Ltd. (CTRP) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Ctrip.com International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Lodging companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ctrip.com International Ltd. has 66.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 62.18% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4% of Ctrip.com International Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.47% of all Lodging companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ctrip.com International Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ctrip.com International Ltd. 0.00% 5.20% 2.50% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Ctrip.com International Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ctrip.com International Ltd. N/A 38 39.69 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

Ctrip.com International Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Ctrip.com International Ltd. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Ctrip.com International Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ctrip.com International Ltd. 0 3 8 2.73 Industry Average 0.00 2.44 2.75 2.66

With consensus target price of $44.54, Ctrip.com International Ltd. has a potential upside of 31.04%. As a group, Lodging companies have a potential upside of 10.25%. With higher probable upside potential for Ctrip.com International Ltd.’s rivals, analysts think Ctrip.com International Ltd. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ctrip.com International Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ctrip.com International Ltd. -3.23% 0.83% -10.47% 20.2% -6.86% 44.05% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year Ctrip.com International Ltd. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ctrip.com International Ltd. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Ctrip.com International Ltd.’s competitors have 1.28 and 1.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ctrip.com International Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ctrip.com International Ltd.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.58 shows that Ctrip.com International Ltd. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ctrip.com International Ltd.’s competitors are 21.18% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Dividends

Ctrip.com International Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ctrip.com International Ltd.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services; and sells Property Management System, as well as provides related maintenance services. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.