Ctrip.Com International LTD Adr (CTRP) Position Held by Dnb Asset Management As; Granite Constr (GVA) Share Value Declined While Hcsf Management Increased Position by $551,952

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd Adr (CTRP) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 24,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 422,874 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.61B, up from 398,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 3.74 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China

Hcsf Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc bought 11,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 261,499 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.60M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 255,358 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hcsf Mgmt Limited has invested 8.15% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Palouse Mngmt reported 0.12% stake. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.04% or 7,837 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 78 shares. Next stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 7,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 13,845 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 1.04 million shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Asset Mgmt One Com Limited stated it has 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 60,891 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Com Na has invested 0.16% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 1.18% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Wynnefield owns 155,654 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. The insider Larkin Kyle T bought $99,890. 400 shares were bought by Galloway Patricia D, worth $11,744. On Tuesday, August 20 the insider Roberts James Hildebrand bought $55,800. The insider KELSEY DAVID H bought $151,050.

Hcsf Management Llc, which manages about $154.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35,000 shares to 397,404 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EGBN JE GVA VAL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated Investors (GVA) – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Granite Awarded $10 Million Airfield Improvement Project – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6,793 shares to 104,464 shares, valued at $3.17 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,200 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “CTrip.com Stock Falls as the Expedia of China Reports Disappointing Earnings – Barron’s” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Ctrip.com International Stock Soared 23% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ctrip Celebrates Customer Service Day Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Broadcom, Dave & Busters, Kroger, Zscaler and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why J.C. Penney, Ctrip.com International, and MoneyGram International Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.