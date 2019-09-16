Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Stock Declined While Newport Asia Cut Stake; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Raymond James Trust Has Raised Position

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 20,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.84 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 1.59 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 9,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 66,227 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95 million, up from 56,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $158.29. About 849,192 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $391.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 30,000 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $188.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Ctrip.com (CTRP) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,169.68 up 85.52 points – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for September 9, 2019 : CTRP, LMNR, ASPU, LAKE – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ctrip.com -2.5% as Hong Kong weighs on guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 1 shares to 5 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,062 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc accumulated 34,659 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 1,638 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Co owns 0.07% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,448 shares. Jnba Advisors invested in 241 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mechanics State Bank Department holds 17,342 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation invested in 105,952 shares. 420,004 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Moneta Gru Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,894 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 10.48 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 26,183 shares. Qs Lc has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 0.04% or 7,761 shares. Albion Gp Ut, a Utah-based fund reported 3,221 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). M&R Capital Mngmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).