Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Shareholder Newport Asia Has Lowered Stake by $741,600 as Stock Price Declined; Facebook (FB) Holder Checchi Capital Advisers Has Upped Position

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 20,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.84 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 4.23M shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 2,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, up from 17,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 15.75 million shares traded or 11.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook has always shared the principles of the EU’s strict data protection law Mark Zuckerberg says; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Facebook said David Marcus, the head of Messenger, is starting up a small blockchain group; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Did Not Take Broad Enough Look Toward User Data (Video); 27/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg turns down request from Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee to; 16/03/2018 – Changes to Snap’s advertising marketplace could give it a shot at competing with Google and Facebook; 18/05/2018 – The 1 trait that all Facebook employees share; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Sued Over Data Disclosure to Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – EU plans more powers for consumers to sue companies; 08/04/2018 – The Shift: Facebook’s Other Critics: Its Viral Stars

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $391.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 30,000 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $188.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Condor Capital Mngmt has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davy Asset Mngmt owns 17,008 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Baskin Fin Svcs reported 2.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 8.11M are owned by Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisor Prtn Ltd accumulated 63,087 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Llc holds 1,800 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta owns 78,460 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Chatham Grp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Snow Capital Management Lp holds 12,200 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt owns 99,975 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.49M shares. Hoplite Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 144,565 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 1.56M shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Management holds 5,075 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.