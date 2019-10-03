Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Holder Newport Asia Lowered Its Stake as Stock Declined; As Andersons (ANDE) Share Price Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lifted Position

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 20,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.84 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 3.44 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 122,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 991,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.01M, up from 869,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $686.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 100,595 shares traded. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC. ETHANOL HEAD IRMEN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 The Andersons, Inc. and ICM Collaborate on New, State-of-the-Art Bio-refinery; 23/03/2018 – Andersons Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Andersons Declares Dividend of 16.5c; 12/03/2018 – Andersons Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q REV. $635.7M, EST. $815.0M; 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. EPS 7C; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 25/05/2018 – Andersons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 104,532 shares to 124,294 shares, valued at $18.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 57,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold ANDE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 1.20% more from 24.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Ltd reported 105,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 27,203 shares. The Massachusetts-based American has invested 0% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 8,963 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 35,562 shares. Vanguard holds 0% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 3.35M shares. Quantbot Techs LP has 900 shares. Macquarie Gp stated it has 1.33M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Com The owns 0% invested in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 19,700 shares. Private Management Grp Inc reported 98,239 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). First Wilshire Secs Mgmt reported 107,492 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 991,637 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

