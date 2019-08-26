Ctrip Co (CTRP) Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Decreased Its Holding by $6.15 Billion as Stock Declined; Sivik Global Healthcare Position in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN) Boosted by $1.36 Million

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Co (CTRP) by 61.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 140,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 billion, down from 228,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 3.71M shares traded or 4.24% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29)

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 76,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 664,951 shares traded or 48.60% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation Protocol of the Installation of Knee Unicompartmental Prosthesis (Journey (Smith & Nephew)) With; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD AND AS CEO; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 27/03/2018 – Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022: Major Players are Molnlycke, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast and ConvaTec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to end six-month search for CEO tomorrow by naming ex

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Sp (NYSE:EXR) by 7,663 shares to 55,763 shares, valued at $5.68 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pure Sto by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Clovis O (Prn).

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 42.29 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MCHI, YUMC, EDU, CTRP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ctrip Group CEO Jane Sun shares the secret to 210x growth with David Rubenstein – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IEMG, JD, NTES, CTRP – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ctrip and Tokio Marine Nichido to Make Groundbreaking Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip Group Celebrates 15th Anniversary NASDAQ Listing – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

More notable recent Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NuVasive up 25% after hours on interest from Smith & Nephew – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Smith & Nephew launches new FLOW 90â„¢ Wand at ISAKOS joining its innovative collection of COBLATIONâ„¢ technology and shoulder repair portfolios – PRNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Smith & Nephew Launches the CONQUEST FNâ„¢ Femoral Neck Fracture System, a Fresh Approach to Hip Preservation Versus Current Treatment Options – PRNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Grifols SA (GRFS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New NICE guidance recognises that Smith & Nephewâ€™s PICOâ„¢ sNPWT provides better outcomes than standard dressings in patients at high risk of surgical site infections, at similar overall cost – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).