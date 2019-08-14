CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.42 N/A -0.62 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 54.91 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights CTI BioPharma Corp. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CTI BioPharma Corp. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk and Volatility

CTI BioPharma Corp. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PLx Pharma Inc.’s 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 5.1 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CTI BioPharma Corp. and PLx Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.9% and 22%. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. has -0.22% weaker performance while PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.