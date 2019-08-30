CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.64 N/A -0.62 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.77 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CTI BioPharma Corp. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.55 shows that CTI BioPharma Corp. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MediWound Ltd.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CTI BioPharma Corp. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd.’s average price target is $10.13, while its potential upside is 221.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. was less bearish than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.