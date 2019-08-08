CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Since CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.54 N/A -0.62 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 10.00 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CTI BioPharma Corp. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility and Risk

CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.82 beta which makes it 182.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. has -0.22% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CTI BioPharma Corp. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.