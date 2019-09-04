CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Both CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.69 N/A -0.62 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CTI BioPharma Corp. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CTI BioPharma Corp. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.55 shows that CTI BioPharma Corp. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.