CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Both CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 0.00 35.71M -0.62 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 56.11M -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CTI BioPharma Corp. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 4,658,231,150.53% -61.3% -40.4% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 1,031,983,962.04% -167% -100.4%

Risk and Volatility

CTI BioPharma Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.55 beta. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CTI BioPharma Corp. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential upside of 323.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.