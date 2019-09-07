CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

We will be comparing the differences between CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.58 N/A -0.62 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Demonstrates CTI BioPharma Corp. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.55 beta indicates that CTI BioPharma Corp. is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.05 beta which makes it 105.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares and 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. 0.1% are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 16.57% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.