CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

This is a contrast between CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.14 N/A -0.62 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 17.08 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see CTI BioPharma Corp. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility & Risk

CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.7 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CTI BioPharma Corp. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $12, with potential upside of 126.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CTI BioPharma Corp. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.9% and 50.4%. About 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.