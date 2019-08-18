CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.37 N/A -0.62 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.41 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CTI BioPharma Corp. and Verastem Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.55 shows that CTI BioPharma Corp. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Verastem Inc.’s 191.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.91 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CTI BioPharma Corp. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Verastem Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.75 average target price and a 583.59% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CTI BioPharma Corp. and Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.9% and 47% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Verastem Inc.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.