CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Comparing side by side

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.66 N/A -0.62 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 21.02 N/A -0.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CTI BioPharma Corp. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CTI BioPharma Corp. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown CTI BioPharma Corp. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively VBI Vaccines Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 556.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.