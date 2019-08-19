CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.37 N/A -0.62 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 9.09 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights CTI BioPharma Corp. and Novan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CTI BioPharma Corp. and Novan Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CTI BioPharma Corp. and Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.9% and 5.5% respectively. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Novan Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.