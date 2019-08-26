CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Comparison side by side

Both CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.59 N/A -0.62 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2015.31 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CTI BioPharma Corp. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CTI BioPharma Corp. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.55 beta means CTI BioPharma Corp.’s volatility is 55.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, NantKwest Inc.’s 134.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares and 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend while NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors NantKwest Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.