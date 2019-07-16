CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Comparison side by side

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.90 N/A -0.62 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see CTI BioPharma Corp. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CTI BioPharma Corp. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CTI BioPharma Corp. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 18.78% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CTI BioPharma Corp. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61% and 68.3% respectively. About 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.