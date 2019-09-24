CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparison side by side

Both CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.26 N/A -0.62 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CTI BioPharma Corp. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Risk and Volatility

CTI BioPharma Corp. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. has stronger performance than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.