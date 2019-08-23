CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.52 N/A -0.62 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 30.97 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CTI BioPharma Corp. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CTI BioPharma Corp. and Compugen Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility & Risk

CTI BioPharma Corp.’s current beta is 1.55 and it happens to be 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Compugen Ltd. has beta of 2.62 which is 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares and 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares. Comparatively, 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend while Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.