CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Comparing side by side

Both CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.14 N/A -0.62 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.55 shows that CTI BioPharma Corp. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.85 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares and 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. has stronger performance than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.