Ctc Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Lifted Its Stake

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91M, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 08/04/2018 – Commentary: The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 126,936 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.74M, up from 125,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.97. About 879,327 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 129,900 shares to 762,128 shares, valued at $146.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (Call) by 14,381 shares to 25,576 shares, valued at $36.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.