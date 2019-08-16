Ctc Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $384.30 Million; Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Reliance Trust Has Trimmed Holding by $340,000 as Market Value Rose

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 30,211 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 37,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 2.34 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91 million, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) by 2,224 shares to 17,014 shares, valued at $305.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Put) by 2,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,328 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon Adds Two More Fulfillment Centers In Ohio – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.73% or 5,776 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 11.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Violich Capital Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 616 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa owns 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,543 shares. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited reported 8,793 shares. Kames Capital Pcl reported 69,931 shares. S R Schill & reported 1,578 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 8,535 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Murphy Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 9,239 shares. Melvin Capital Lp holds 3.8% or 182,295 shares in its portfolio. 200 are owned by Stanley. Headinvest Ltd Liability Company invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bristol John W & New York accumulated 74,791 shares. Horrell Inc holds 43 shares. Massachusetts-based Peddock Lc has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 508,805 shares. Nomura invested in 0.01% or 27,930 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 6.08 million shares. Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 8,000 shares. Pitcairn Co reported 16,373 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 6.44 million shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.31% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Scotia Capital reported 13,077 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,870 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 0.34% or 727,400 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). North Star Investment Corporation has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Cibc World has 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Prudential Inc holds 0.18% or 2.15M shares in its portfolio. Peoples holds 2,395 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares International Select Div (IDV) by 12,889 shares to 239,537 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Low Duration by 8,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,558 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Europe Alphadex (FEP).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61M for 12.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aflac Incorporated to Release Second Quarter Results on July 25, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Aflac Inc. agrees to acquire Florida-based dental and vision benefits provider – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James a little less bullish on Aflac – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.