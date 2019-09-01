Ctc Trimmed Its Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $32.76 Million as Stock Declined; Crestwood Capital Management LP Lifted Its Ansys (ANSS) Stake by $1.65 Million

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $206.56. About 472,428 shares traded or 7.59% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors; 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel; 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 20/04/2018 – Movies: Comic Performers Play It Dark in Netflix Movies; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assoc LP invested in 1.27% or 24,500 shares. Pointstate LP holds 5.3% or 752,920 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,696 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Capital Inc reported 3,500 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd reported 490,076 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited accumulated 4,441 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.18% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Co invested 0.4% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 596 were accumulated by Geller Advisors Lc. Laurion Capital Management LP reported 116,361 shares. Wade G W & holds 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 2,674 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has 1,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.97M for 69.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) by 25,875 shares to 568,076 shares, valued at $16.05 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 23,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 403,159 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 706 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 11,888 shares. 142 are held by Sun Life Financial. Citigroup Inc reported 44,860 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Leavell Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 55,497 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 292,042 shares. Pnc Fin Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 65,646 shares. Comm National Bank reported 9,677 shares stake. Conestoga Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.14% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Plante Moran Limited invested in 0% or 55 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 0.01% stake. Trexquant Inv Lp owns 1,586 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 37,057 shares to 108,743 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 3,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,589 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).