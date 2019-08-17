Ctc Trimmed Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $32.76 Million as Share Value Declined; Greenlight Capital Decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding by $104.54 Million as Valuation Rose

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama will produce films and TV shows for Netflix. via @verge; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now); 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 2.83M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 9.12M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.31M, down from 11.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 6.90M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 13/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Statement on GM Plan to Cut Shift at Lordstown; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS DEAL WILL RESULT IN SOFTBANK VISION FUND OWNING 19.6 PCT EQUITY STAKE IN GM CRUISE; 26/04/2018 – GM SEES ‘MINIMAL’ IMPACT IF CHINA CUTS IMPORT TARIFFS; 13/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Aims for Better Margins Than GM on Way to Payouts; 22/03/2018 – THIAM:1Q WILL BE PROFITABLE FOR GM,LESS THAN THOUGHT AFTER 6WKS; 20/04/2018 – S.Korea will consider injecting funds into GM Korea for investment -Yonhap; 29/05/2018 – BOXL, GM, BEDU, ECYT Lockups End: Equity Capital Markets; 28/03/2018 – DE NYSSCHEN IS PRESIDENT OF GM’S CADILLAC UNIT; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Even GM behind Budenholzer split gives strong endorsement; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Statement on GM Lordstown Announcement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.08% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 13,282 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 84,170 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 2.14M shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 1.73% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Lmr Prns Llp has 27,290 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 50,753 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 0.17% or 4.24M shares. Assetmark holds 99,930 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Argent Tru owns 48,809 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 260 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 278,343 shares to 780,955 shares, valued at $11.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 23,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 72.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.