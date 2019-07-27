Ctc Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Has Decreased by $32.76 Million as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Bluestein R H & Company Has Increased Its Position

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 23,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 486,803 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.41 million, up from 463,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 23/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Jeffrey Tambor Back In Emmy Race; Netflix Submits `Arrested Development’ Role; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Ptnrs Lc invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 84,640 were accumulated by Castleark. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 0.41% or 138,735 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated accumulated 4,871 shares. 3,729 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Dorsey Whitney Trust Lc holds 777 shares. Gamco Et Al has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,463 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 45,691 shares stake. Miles Cap has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 770 shares. Davenport & Company Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,636 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability has 1,588 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 0.08% or 402 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 215,116 shares. Axa invested in 136,424 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 2,835 shares to 2,873 shares, valued at $336.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Put) by 4,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust (Put).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Oh reported 4.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beaumont Partners Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 133,527 shares. Moreover, Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 3.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Villere St Denis J & Ltd Company has invested 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Credit Agricole S A has invested 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Optimum Invest Advsrs has 1.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Temasek (Private) Limited holds 0.02% or 19,536 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc holds 136,530 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 460,902 shares stake. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson invested in 13,566 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Atlas Browninc has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Coast Llc reported 0.34% stake. Ar Asset Mgmt reported 13,800 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. 163,941 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Central Comml Bank holds 0.38% or 14,339 shares.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,505 shares to 17,394 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 21,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,475 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).