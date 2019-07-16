Ctc Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Increased by $84.76 Million; Visa (V) Shareholder Benin Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, down from 79,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $179.31. About 4.57M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $203.84. About 11.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SAYS HIGH COURT JUDGE HAS ADJOURNED APPLICATION FOR A WARRANT RELATING TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA UNTIL FRIDAY; 20/03/2018 – Mike Butcher: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 28/03/2018 – Tech giants like Google and Facebook are ‘ripe for the plucking,’ says investor Jim Mellon; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg tangles with Congress on control of Facebook data; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Warned by Senators of `Privacy Nightmare’; 15/05/2018 – FB: AI HELPS FIND BAD CONTENT ‘FAR MORE QUICKLY’ THAN PEOPLE; 08/05/2018 – Chris Daniels, the VP of Facebook’s; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 4th Update; 30/04/2018 – Koum’s departure comes at a crucial time at Facebook; 23/04/2018 – SINGAPORE PM LEE COMMENTS ON CABINET RESHUFFLE IN FACEBOOK POST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.54% or 54,500 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sandy Spring State Bank invested in 50,020 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Bamco Incorporated Ny reported 93,116 shares. Granite Limited Liability Corporation holds 84,214 shares. Bristol John W Co Inc has 2.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 449,825 shares. North American Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 3,009 shares. 340,328 are held by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability. Uss Invest Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.66M shares or 3.11% of the stock. Nokota Management Limited Partnership holds 0.43% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Altfest L J And holds 0.29% or 22,611 shares in its portfolio. M Hldg Secs Incorporated stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 14,866 were reported by Crescent Park Management Limited Partnership. Savings Bank Of The West holds 114,354 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $128,408 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of stock or 55,000 shares.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Put) by 2,244 shares to 20,328 shares, valued at $526.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) by 29,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,948 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 3,134 shares. 5,415 were reported by Hills Bancorp And. Two Creeks Cap Mgmt LP invested 13.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 8,928 were accumulated by Bath Savings. Parkside Comml Bank & holds 8,497 shares. 153,469 are owned by Tiger Eye Capital. Koshinski Asset Management holds 0% or 6,904 shares in its portfolio. Force Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 23,061 shares for 8.41% of their portfolio. 2,893 were accumulated by South Texas Money Mgmt. Natixis Advsrs LP has 1.37 million shares. Doliver Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.8% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Community Trust accumulated 219,668 shares or 4.23% of the stock. Dupont Management invested 1.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 92,400 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) owns 37,765 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,530 shares to 228,077 shares, valued at $64.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.