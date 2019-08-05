Ctc Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Raised by $384.30 Million as Shares Declined; Cullinan Associates Decreased Position in Conocophillips (COP) as Stock Declined

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91M, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $66.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1756.48. About 4.54 million shares traded or 17.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s head tax on big businesses is making Amazon “question” its growth in the city; 30/03/2018 – PoliticoPlaybook: Playbook scoop: Amazon slashes outside consultants; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Effect: HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.45. About 4.31M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL

