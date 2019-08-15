Ctc Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Boosted by $384.30 Million; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Price Rose, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trimmed Its Holding

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91M, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $10.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1773.84. About 2.55 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 07/03/2018 – VentureBeat: Amazon joins $61 million investment into smart thermostat company Ecobee; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 302,072 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.67M, down from 305,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $141.68. About 513,640 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 2.74% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested in 1% or 2,970 shares. Comgest Global Invsts Sas reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kdi Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Logan Management Incorporated stated it has 33,983 shares or 3.72% of all its holdings. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,249 shares. Tennessee-based Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Frontier Mgmt accumulated 2,784 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 1,450 were reported by West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 22,156 shares stake. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Linscomb Williams reported 0.4% stake. Meritage Lp has 152,425 shares for 5.76% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested 5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 12,289 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Call) by 8,481 shares to 24,933 shares, valued at $645.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) by 7,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,861 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41,074 shares to 43,671 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 56,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.