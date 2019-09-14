Ctc Lifted Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Shareholder Nexus Investment Management Has Decreased Position

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 139,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 502,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.58 million, up from 363,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 7.47 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92M, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 1.27 million shares traded or 71.41% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WOULD MULL MORE TAKEOVERS IF IT’S RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WILL INVEST C$250 MILLION OVER TEN YEARS IN TRAINING STAFF FOR DIGITAL ECONOMY; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO EXPECTS EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank beats profit expectations, market underwhelmed

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 10.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,660 shares to 452,825 shares, valued at $17.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 37,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Circle stated it has 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.18% or 1.29M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 81,737 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 262,343 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation Tru Co holds 8,911 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 422,377 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department holds 1,051 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Howard Capital Mngmt reported 1.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Summit Asset Lc accumulated 1,506 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Eqis Cap Mngmt accumulated 3,105 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brinker Capital accumulated 8,264 shares. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 1.26% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Amica Mutual Insur Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9,650 shares. Riverbridge Prns Lc reported 92,089 shares. 400,083 were reported by Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership.