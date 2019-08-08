Ctc Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Position by $84.76 Million; Stock Value Rose; Lsv Asset Management Increased Its Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Stake by $444,600; Share Value Declined

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 3.23M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.46M, up from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 1.98 million shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sally Beauty; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Net $61.4M; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS – FULL YEAR REPORTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – FOR 2018, EXPECTS STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH FULL YEAR REPORTED AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS REPORTS COST REDUCTION PLAN TO FUND LONG-; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY-SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES FROM EXPANDED 2018 RESTRUCTURING PLAN BETWEEN $28 MLN & $30 MLN, TO BE MAJORLY RECORDED IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND…; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adjusted EBITDA $147.5M

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66M, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 12.55 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s told US lawmakers his own personal data has been sold to “malicious third; 11/05/2018 – Alex Heath: FB’s crypto efforts will take years to materialize, sources tell me. But the company doesn’t plan to hold an; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them It’s hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 20/03/2018 – One consequence of multi-class shares is someone gets super-majority control/ voting rights. That’s the case with Facebook and Zuck. We predict this has – and will – continue to impede company’s ability to respond to crisis it’s in right now; 15/05/2018 – Facebook is eyeing all of San Francisco’s Park Tower high-rise. Via @CurbedSF:; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK ROLLING OUT BACKGROUND INFO FEATURE FOR NEWSFEED IN US; 20/03/2018 – Editorial: Facebook Leaves Its Users’ Privacy Vulnerable; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ADMIN PRIVILEGES IN MESSENGER TO WORK IN BACKGROUND; 17/04/2018 – Zuckerberg failed to fix Facebook users’ privacy concerns; 08/05/2018 – Matt Powell: Sources say Adidas has paused its video ads on Facebook while it reviews their efficacy

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 High-Growth AI Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Breaks Out – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 44,023 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bokf Na invested in 140,405 shares. 10 reported 1,938 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtnrs Ma has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Epoch holds 0.46% or 633,356 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc holds 103,574 shares. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Planning Advsr Limited Com owns 32,483 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 72,211 shares. Ami Inv Management stated it has 25,842 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Bbr Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.74% or 34,121 shares. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 2.86% or 1.87 million shares in its portfolio. Viking Investors LP invested in 2.13M shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited accumulated 1.17 million shares.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) by 46,423 shares to 62,337 shares, valued at $1.18 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 25,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 689,861 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Put).

More notable recent Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces Additions to Senior Leadership Team – Business Wire” on April 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SBH) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Reasons Why Sally Beauty Was Hit With A BofA Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Margins pressured at Sally Beauty Holdings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 78,900 shares to 29,098 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Mta Reit by 397,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,209 shares, and cut its stake in Mbt Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF).