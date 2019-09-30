Ctc Increases Stake in Nvidia (NVDA); Financial Counselors Maintains Stake in Keycorp New (KEY)

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 139,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 502,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.58M, up from 363,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $174.07. About 4.12M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 22,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 547,001 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71M, up from 524,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 6.01M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, KeyCorp and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Comparing Revenue And Key Metrics For The Two Consumer Giants, Colgate-Palmolive And Kimberly Clark – Forbes” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,158 shares to 20,635 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,914 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Svcs Ma accumulated 6.45M shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 13,817 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 80,840 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 649,012 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.31% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Amg Natl Natl Bank invested in 0.1% or 90,445 shares. Kistler owns 4,476 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 270 are owned by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc. New England Research Mngmt holds 0.38% or 31,395 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 19.42M shares. Moreover, Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 47,700 shares. Valicenti Advisory Service has 1.66% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Voya Financial, First Bancorp and NVIDIA – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is It Time to Buy Advanced Micro Devices Stock on the Dip? – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chinese antitrust regulator starts NVDA-MLNX review – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-NVIDIA, LATAM Airlines, U.S. listed Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Factors Led To A 35% Decline In Nvidia’s Stock Price Over The Last 12 Months? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.13% or 9,041 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability holds 25,000 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc, Japan-based fund reported 66,701 shares. The Kentucky-based Central Bancorp has invested 1.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Zweig has invested 0.34% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 0.3% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,628 shares. Illinois-based Allstate Corporation has invested 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Paloma Ptnrs invested in 0.01% or 4,557 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.19% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.84 million shares. Pnc Serv Gru has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 122,278 shares. Blue Financial has invested 0.77% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd has 17,930 shares.