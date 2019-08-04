Ctc Increases Stake in Facebook (FB); Palestra Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $28.06 Million

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Facebook returns to facial recognition in Europe despite qualms; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 22/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Walden, Pallone Call on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Testify Before Committee; 26/03/2018 – LAWYERS FOR BREXIT CAMPAIGN WHISTLEBLOWERS SAYS THERE IS A PRIMA FACIE CASE THAT VOTE LEAVE BROKE ELECTION LAW IN THE EU REFERENDUM; 22/03/2018 – It might be a good time to do a friend audit on Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Live updates from Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress Tuesday The Facebook CEO is speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing; 19/04/2018 – FB: 3RD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE DIRECTLY ACCESSING PROFILES; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Plans a New Dating Feature, Sending Match, IAC Plunging; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – BREAKING: House Democrats release thousands of Facebook ads created by Russian government

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 719,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.16M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.26 million, down from 3.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…; 19/04/2018 – City Year Joins Comcast NBCUniversal to Bring 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day to Life; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Management Group, Inc. gives back on Comcast Cares Day; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Llc reported 52,633 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,712 shares. Parkside Fin Bancshares holds 0.15% or 2,585 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Altavista Wealth Mgmt has 1.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4,700 were accumulated by Addison Communication. Greenbrier Prtn Capital accumulated 450,000 shares. Moreover, Act Ii Mngmt Limited Partnership has 7.94% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Legacy Capital Prtnrs has 0.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Accredited Invsts has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,538 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership stated it has 35,925 shares. Tiger Global Mngmt Limited Liability reported 8.84 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 80,300 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 1.08M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) by 1,560 shares to 15,961 shares, valued at $2.84B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Put) by 2,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,328 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (Call).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.03 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Bancorporation N Y has 10,540 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Company owns 220,067 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 11,794 are held by Elm Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning owns 18,148 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Argyle Mgmt invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 582,819 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.22% or 40,628 shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 0.25% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 290,851 shares stake. Choate Investment reported 29,436 shares. Wheatland Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,406 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 10,242 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Welch Forbes Ltd Llc has 806,614 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 297,250 shares.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 462,840 shares to 940,040 shares, valued at $157.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.