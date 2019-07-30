Ctc Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding Maintained by Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91M, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49 million shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 24/05/2018 – CEO says Crowdstrike’s security platform could someday attract Amazon, Google; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s expanding growth profit gives the company more room to invest in its business and explore new areas; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business The new “head tax” is aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness crisis; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 18,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 6.87 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT NET REVENUES $4,374 MLN VS $4,058 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 05/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zezas Sees Munis Recovering From Quarterly Rout; 13/03/2018 – ICADE SA ICAD.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 84 EUROS; 30/04/2018 – MORGAN PROPERTIES BUYS A “B-PIECE” ON $1.3B K-SERIES; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 06/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL OTHER EMPLOYEES WAS 192 TO 1; 20/03/2018 – CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD 1093.HK : MORGAN STANLEY LIFTS PRICE TARGE TO HK$24.00 FROM HK$20.00; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY, INTESA SANPAOLO, BEST BIDDERS FOR INA: PM; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Put) by 2,244 shares to 20,328 shares, valued at $526.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (Put) by 2,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,931 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Invsts Ltd Com holds 6.13% or 11,516 shares in its portfolio. Wespac Limited Liability holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,087 shares. Davis R M reported 13,719 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,298 shares. Central Asset Investments Mngmt (Hk) Limited reported 3,170 shares or 15.8% of all its holdings. Smith Moore & stated it has 1,170 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 6.25% stake. Davis reported 4,366 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd accumulated 13,232 shares. Estabrook accumulated 0% or 95 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 77,862 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grassi Investment reported 0.22% stake. Coe Capital Lc owns 1,609 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Pointstate Capital Lp owns 31,044 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Thursday’s Market Minute: The Eye Of Yhe Earnings Storm – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 0% stake. Colrain Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 400 shares. 167,567 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Cetera Advisor Net Lc holds 0.02% or 17,760 shares in its portfolio. Highland Mgmt LP invested in 0.28% or 105,000 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 3.63M shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Whitnell And invested in 0.29% or 17,900 shares. The California-based Payden Rygel has invested 1.99% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Corp Oh has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Td Asset holds 0.28% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 4.33M shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 904,634 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Muhlenkamp And stated it has 10,805 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 205,000 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc (Put) by 222,500 shares to 705,200 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 163,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,070 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Put).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley hires Forbes from UBS as vice chairman – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.