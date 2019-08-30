Ctc Increased Holding in Facebook (FB) by $84.76 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding Has Lifted by Fil Ltd

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 158.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.09 million, up from 736,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $157.18. About 762,506 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $185.73. About 679,880 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – Sri Lanka this week banned Facebook’s social media and messaging services in that country; 17/04/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Nix cancels UK parliamentary appearance; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Are Facebook Users the Customer or the Product?; 27/03/2018 – UK lawmakers still want to question Facebook’s Zuckerberg over data scandal; 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS POSSIBLE FOR ZUCKERBERG TO ANSWER QUESTIONS VIA VIDEOLINK; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FINED 396M WON IN S. KOREA OVER VIOLATING RULES; 28/03/2018 – Playboy says it’s quitting ‘sexually repressive’ Facebook over the data scandal; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO, COO WORKING TO BUILD STRONGER USER PROTECTIONS; 25/03/2018 – Heat rises on Zuckerberg to testify over Facebook data leak; 25/04/2018 – Facebook reported 185 million daily active users in North America, an increase from last quarter

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Call) by 8,481 shares to 24,933 shares, valued at $645.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (Call) by 14,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,576 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 72,230 shares. Murphy Mgmt Inc reported 65,171 shares. Sand Hill Glob Limited holds 0.78% or 46,058 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Natl Bank holds 1.48% or 141,017 shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset Ltd has invested 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Srb Corporation accumulated 4,411 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aspiriant Lc stated it has 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cannell Peter B & reported 3,715 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gradient Invests reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). M&R Cap Mgmt has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership reported 129,100 shares. 2,575 are owned by Taurus Asset Limited Liability Company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Com holds 3,217 shares. Glacier Peak Ltd Llc, Washington-based fund reported 18,270 shares.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 4.51M shares to 6.26 million shares, valued at $307.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 562,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.02% or 230 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.45% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 5,775 were accumulated by Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership. Swarthmore Gru reported 3.6% stake. The New York-based Ingalls Snyder has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Miles Cap accumulated 4,638 shares. Axa has invested 0.59% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). National Ins Co Tx invested 0.53% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Us Natl Bank De reported 223,082 shares stake. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 225,764 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fin Advsr has 454,209 shares. Ci Invs owns 108,200 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.38% or 53.67M shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 5.36 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.