Ctc Holds Position in Facebook (FB); Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $202.10 Million

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66M, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 12.18M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Reed on Data Privacy, MLB Partnership (Video); 05/04/2018 – Australia Privacy Watchdog Launches Facebook Probe; 23/04/2018 – Alphabet Earnings: Signs of Weakness, but at Least It’s Not Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfner is due to appear before U.K. lawmakers later this month; 15/03/2018 – Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S; 02/05/2018 – Facebook will allow users to opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history:; 10/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea; 01/05/2018 – Oh Snap, Facebook Breaks Hearts (Video); 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 29/03/2018 – Facebook says it’s in ‘a really good place’ for the 2018 midterm elections

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 38.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 8.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 13.08M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335.63M, down from 21.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 4.17M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million; 23/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Joins World Observance of Earth Hour 2018; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO: 33% OF ITS CASINOS RUN BY WOMEN, UP FROM ZERO IN 2000; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGP TO PAY CONSIDERATION OF $625 MLN TO MGM RESORTS FOR DEVELOPED REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS REPORTS SALE OF GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M; 06/04/2018 – Other sources told the Post that MGM still has time to change its mind and that no official talks have occurred; 08/05/2018 – MGM’s Murren Says ‘Investors Don’t Care Enough’ About Diversity (Video); 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and Invenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) by 7,658 shares to 84,861 shares, valued at $1.04 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (Put) by 2,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,014 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (Call).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.71M for 22.09 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. Shares for $11.98 million were bought by Meister Keith A. on Thursday, June 13. SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M worth of stock.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.61 million shares to 77.58 million shares, valued at $674.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 26,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

