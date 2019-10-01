Ctc Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) Lifted by $22.88 Million as Market Value Declined; Westwood Holdings Group Stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) Has Cut by $377,430 as Stock Price Declined

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 139,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 502,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.58 million, up from 363,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $175. About 6.86M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 8,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 45,695 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 53,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 352,228 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 752,178 are owned by Citadel Ltd. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 17,654 are held by Da Davidson And. 1.88M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Confluence Management has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Apriem invested 0.16% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Natixis, France-based fund reported 283,509 shares. Maverick Cap has 9,820 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 27,585 shares. Guinness Asset Management Limited invested in 1.25% or 46,970 shares. First Allied Advisory Services invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Com holds 58,910 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr, California-based fund reported 1,808 shares. Focused Wealth holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 764 shares.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) by 8,994 shares to 16,954 shares, valued at $287.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Call) by 1,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,352 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Put).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $38,691 was made by Irving Paul H on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.56M for 8.73 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 30,625 shares to 33,325 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 960 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 69,046 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated holds 3.90 million shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 0.03% or 30,470 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.11% or 116,300 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Stieven Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 233,835 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 8,507 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 5,989 shares. 8,791 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. 65,175 were reported by Colonial Advsrs. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 2,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 1,977 shares. Northcoast Asset Lc reported 45,065 shares.