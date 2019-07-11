Ctc Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Increased by $84.76 Million as Share Price Rose; Abrams Bison Investments Increases Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.66. About 2.27M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages; 11/05/2018 – FB: Facebook looking at “creating its own digital token,” @alexeheath reports over on @cheddar – ! $FB; 17/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES NEW LAW TO FORCE TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES TO HAND POLICE OVERSEAS DATA; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook’s Zuckerberg acknowledges mistakes on user data, vows tougher curbs; 07/05/2018 – Tinder: ‘Innovation’ Can Help It Fight off Facebook — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Frozen Out at Big European Bank — Barron’s Blog; 15/04/2018 – Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-users; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg grilled over Facebook controversies; 28/03/2018 – Lindsey Hilsum: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21M, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $146.61. About 51,748 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Investment Counsel has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 4,700 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.01% or 879 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 5,498 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 206,984 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Comml Bank holds 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 16 shares. Cushing Asset Management Lp has invested 0.18% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sei Investments stated it has 0.25% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 120,742 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 0.14% or 403,160 shares. Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 275,354 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Shine Investment Advisory Ser holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 1.22 million shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 7 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Presents At J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) by 3,649 shares to 12,548 shares, valued at $2.23 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (Put) by 2,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,931 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (Call).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million. Cox Christopher K sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39 million. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M..