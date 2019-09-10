Ctc Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake By $384.30 Million; Newtyn Management Upped By $52.24 Million Its Pg&E (PCG) Position

Newtyn Management Llc increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 173.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newtyn Management Llc acquired 3.07 million shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Newtyn Management Llc holds 4.85M shares with $86.29 million value, up from 1.78 million last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $6.07B valuation. The stock increased 9.81% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 11.98M shares traded or 52.88% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM

Ctc Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 4068.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ctc Llc acquired 215,897 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Ctc Llc holds 221,203 shares with $393.91M value, up from 5,306 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $877.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Move Allows Cox to Close More Than 40 Data Centers; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018; 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31; 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Bank stated it has 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lowe Brockenbrough & Com Incorporated holds 1.97% or 7,909 shares. Country Financial Bank accumulated 39,436 shares. Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.81% stake. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd reported 1,057 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 76,102 shares. Luxor Capital Grp Ltd Partnership has invested 2.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 1,150 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldstein Munger holds 301 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 2.15% or 10,985 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Ca has 169 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 2,465 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Botty Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,516 shares for 6.13% of their portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). R G Niederhoffer Cap owns 12.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 800 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2225.91’s average target is 21.54% above currents $1831.35 stock price. Amazon had 16 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. M Partners reinitiated the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 15 report.

Ctc Llc decreased Netflix Inc (Call) stake by 347 shares to 9,152 valued at $326.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nvidia Corp (Call) stake by 6,723 shares and now owns 15,232 shares. Netflix Inc (Put) was reduced too.

Newtyn Management Llc decreased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 232,165 shares to 49,335 valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 318,828 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Tilray Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 34.05% above currents $11.19 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $2300 target in Monday, July 15 report. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $20 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. UBS maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup downgraded the shares of PCG in report on Monday, August 19 to “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Street Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.86% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Caspian LP holds 3.06 million shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Captrust Finance, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,626 shares. Hudock Lc reported 600 shares stake. New Generation Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.17% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Columbus Hill Cap LP reported 6.44 million shares. Grp One Trading LP reported 1.18M shares. Eminence Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 619,300 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors holds 26,523 shares. Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada accumulated 855 shares.