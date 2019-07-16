Ctc Has Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Position; Tensile Capital Management Trimmed Its Ptc (PTC) Holding

Ctc Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 27.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Ctc Llc holds 241,266 shares with $86.03 million value, down from 333,288 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $160.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $366.6. About 7.61 million shares traded or 24.03% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/05/2018 – Netflix’s DVD business is still alive and profitable, by a small margin; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 24/04/2018 – Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film “PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR” Creating Over 30 Million Consumer lmpressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 18/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge, sources tell…; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased Ptc Inc (PTC) stake by 17.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 142,400 shares as Ptc Inc (PTC)’s stock declined 3.63%. The Tensile Capital Management Llc holds 675,228 shares with $62.24M value, down from 817,628 last quarter. Ptc Inc now has $10.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 570,029 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Comm Mtg Sec Trust 2018-PTC Certs Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M

Among 5 analysts covering PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. PTC Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Sunday, March 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,046 are held by Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. First Interstate Bankshares holds 163 shares. Walleye Trading Llc has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 5,223 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs holds 1.04% or 10,865 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability stated it has 0.43% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 127,806 are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd. Ameritas Ptnrs stated it has 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). The California-based Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Group Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 7,257 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Llc holds 0.06% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 15,790 shares. Synovus holds 0% or 272 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Company reported 5,979 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 2,088 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability holds 13,678 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments owns 2,831 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SALT, PTC, NVCR – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Inc (PTC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PTC to Announce Fiscal Q3’19 Results on Wednesday, July 24th – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Enhances Seamless Connectivity to Industrial Automation Assets – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PTC’s profit will be $20.71M for 125.58 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Management Grp Lc reported 311 shares stake. Clough Prns Ltd Partnership invested in 1.25% or 40,121 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 0.15% stake. Two Sigma Securities reported 2,250 shares stake. Cap World Invsts holds 1.09% or 12.57M shares in its portfolio. 559 were reported by Captrust Advsr. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Company accumulated 539,875 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 4.48 million shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co invested in 350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Limited Com, California-based fund reported 24,169 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 1.19% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,431 were accumulated by Addison. 10,464 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa.

Among 18 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Netflix had 32 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, January 18 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Friday, January 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wedbush maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 163.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. $2.74M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by Sweeney Anne M. HASTINGS REED sold $22.29M worth of stock.

Ctc Llc increased Alphabet Inc (Put) stake by 2,125 shares to 2,842 valued at $334.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Powershares Qqq Trust (Put) stake by 78,442 shares and now owns 257,822 shares. Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) was raised too.