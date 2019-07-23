Ctc Has Trimmed Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $32.76 Million; Unilever Plc (UL) Shares Rose While Cambridge Trust Company Raised by $918,669 Its Stake

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03 million, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $310.62. About 17.73 million shares traded or 173.45% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 20/04/2018 – Independent: Netflix’s Safe: Exclusive first trailer for Michael C. Hall in gated community drama; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 16,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,528 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, up from 141,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $62.8. About 376,702 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Around 40 Roles to Transfer to Factory at Burton; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Employees Unaffected by Changes; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Norwich Factory Set to Close at End of 2019; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND…; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 20/04/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 49.00 FROM EUR 47.00; RATING HOLD

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 215,897 shares to 221,203 shares, valued at $393.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Call) by 8,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (Put).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,984 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 39 shares. Burns J W Company Inc Ny, New York-based fund reported 20,011 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Blb&B Advsr Lc invested in 725 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 2,557 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 4,642 shares. Ima Wealth Inc holds 19 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Com accumulated 2,250 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 190 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.54% or 570,305 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank & Tru invested in 0% or 25 shares. Blair William & Il holds 271,931 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Bamco New York accumulated 0.03% or 19,432 shares.