Ctc Has Lifted Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Declined; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Increased Position in Iron Mtn New (IRM) as Stock Price Declined

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.1. About 345,818 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91 million, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $34.96 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.88. About 1.76M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers; 26/04/2018 – NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Norquist

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 92,022 shares to 241,266 shares, valued at $86.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 25,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 689,861 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (Call).

