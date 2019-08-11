Ctc Has Lifted Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $384.30 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Iron Financial Cut Stake

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91M, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) With Social Media Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 16/03/2018 – ‘Financial Accounting with Odoo’ Book Climbs to #1 New Release on Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 14/05/2018 – Raven Connected Car Solution Launches on Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Trump slams Amazon: ‘They pay little or no taxes to state & local governments’; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 20/03/2018 – Sources say that Amazon has approached groups like AARP, a lobby that represents older Americans; 08/03/2018 – Amazon says it has fixed unprompted laughter from Alexa; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 398.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,069 shares. Birinyi Assoc Inc stated it has 15,200 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsr Ltd has invested 0.4% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.3% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.23M shares. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Biondo Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 32,115 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. 2,680 were reported by Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Llc Ny. Melvin Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Commercial Bank has invested 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Winslow Management Ltd Company holds 3.3% or 3.85M shares. Iron Fin Limited Company owns 1,350 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,351 shares. Dsc Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 5,775 shares. 65,050 were reported by Azimuth Cap Mgmt Lc. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 20,194 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22B and $158.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimtabs Etf Tr by 53,960 shares to 396,515 shares, valued at $14.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.32 million activity. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of stock or 5,325 shares. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Conway Craig. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.03M on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $18,169 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14.

