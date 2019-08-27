Ctc Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Nanometrics (NANO)

Among 3 analysts covering Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nanometrics has $4100 highest and $39 lowest target. $40’s average target is 46.31% above currents $27.34 stock price. Nanometrics had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, May 1. See Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $41.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/05/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Ctc Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 4068.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ctc Llc acquired 215,897 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Ctc Llc holds 221,203 shares with $393.91M value, up from 5,306 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $874.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 3.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS WILL INCREASE ANNUAL PRICE OF PRIME FOR U.S. MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy; 05/04/2018 – Amazon, FANGs Pose No Threat to Brokers — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $678.81 million. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. It has a 22.23 P/E ratio. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility.

The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 121,629 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 13.55% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

