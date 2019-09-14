Ctc Has Increased Its Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $22.88 Million as Market Value Declined; As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Position

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 42,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 375,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.43M, up from 333,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 393,490 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 139,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 502,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.58 million, up from 363,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 7.47 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 11,990 shares to 26,905 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,617 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments Com Ltd invested in 0% or 2,342 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Amg National Bancorp reported 0.03% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 21,452 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Lp holds 4.71% or 375,397 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.09% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). American Interest Inc reported 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,221 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 114,631 shares. 17,314 were accumulated by Capital Fund. Northern Corp reported 408,962 shares. Moreover, Rhenman Prtn Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 10,000 shares. Css Limited Liability Company Il accumulated 1,000 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Capital Incorporated has 42,596 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 35,220 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 56,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 2,011 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora owns 17,387 shares. Ruggie Cap invested in 0.06% or 213 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com reported 574 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has 10,563 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 8,791 are owned by Montecito Commercial Bank. Schroder Invest Management Group Inc reported 0% stake. Serv Automobile Association owns 779,557 shares. Coldstream Inc holds 0.09% or 6,470 shares in its portfolio. Staley Advisers Inc owns 6,553 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Put) by 504 shares to 4,069 shares, valued at $10.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (Call) by 686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,466 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (Put).