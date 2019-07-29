Ctc Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $384.30 Million; Wynnefield Capital Lowered Its Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Holding by $1.48 Million; Stock Price Rose

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $674.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 337,701 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 28/03/2018 – Good news for Great Lakes, missed opportunity on biodiversity; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Restoring Cuts to Great Lakes Funding; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations lndefinitely; 04/05/2018 – Ontario Most at Risk Among Great Lakes Economies in Nafta Talks; 30/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Great Lakes states to address West Nile virus; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.0C (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporati, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLDD); 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 04/05/2018 – Toronto Star: Ontario is most at risk in Great Lakes region to NAFTA disruptions, BMO reports; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91M, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON CREDIT PACT TERM EXTENDED TO APRIL 27, 2021; 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) by 347 shares to 9,152 shares, valued at $326.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) by 1,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,670 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 700.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $7.60M for 22.17 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% negative EPS growth.

